Multi-talented actress Sheridan Smith celebrates her birthday tomorrow (June 25).

Born and raised in Epworth, Sheridan has one brother, Damian, who fronts a rock band. Her late father, Colin, and mother Marilyn performed as a duo for years in Doncaster and around the region.

Sheridan attended South Axholme Community School in Epworth then went to the John Leggott College at Scunthorpe. From her young teens she belonged to the National Music Theatre and performed a number of lead roles in productions.

She rose to fame after landing TV roles as Emma Kavanagh in The Royle Family in 1999, and as Janet in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps from 2001 to 2009.

From 2008 she played Rudi in comedy series Gavin and Stacey. But it was the role of Mrs Biggs in 2012 that won her a 2013 Bafta for Best Actress.

In 2014 her portrayal of Cilla attracted more rave reviews and won sheridan the Best Drama Performance gong in the National Television Awards.

More great small screen performances were delivered in The C Word, for which she was nominated for a Bafta, and The Moorside.

The star has two Laurence Olivier Awards. In 2015 she was handed an OBE for services to to drama.

Stage highlights include the roles of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Dors in Flare Path, Hedda Gabler in the production of that name and most recently as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Sheridan will be back to television work when her current tour with Funny Girl ends this summer.

She will star as cleaner Sam in a new ITV series, Clean Break.

Her character, who is on a zero hours contract, finds she is able to access stock market information that could prove to be very lucrative, as she feeds her gambling addiction online.